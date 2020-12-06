Menu
William KRAUS
KRAUS - William
Passed away November 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Ann (Boyle); dear father of John Kraus (Jude Harris), Francis (Mary Ann) Kraus and Mary (Alan) Baczkiewicz; grandfather of Dr. Jennifer (Andy) Wild, Jacob and Drew (Shelbi) Kraus, William, Sarah, Anna (Samuel McCranie, fiancé) Kraus and Henry Baczkiewicz; great-grandfather of Addison and Gabriel Kraus; brother of the late Christine (late Walter) Donovan; son of the late John and Christine (Weibke) Kraus; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 7th, at 9:30AM at St. Martin of Tours Church. Current COVID-19 restrictions will apply. No prior visitation. Mr. Kraus was a WWII Navy veteran, member of American Legion Post #721, a past President of the WNY Purchasing Agent Association and a parishioner of St. Martin of Tours Church for 64 years. Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences online at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. Martin of Tours Church
Mary and Family, I'm so sorry to hear of your loss. May your memories keep him with you always.
Maria Oddo
November 24, 2020
Mary Ann, John and Family - I had the pleasure of knowing Bill for many years through my involvement with the purchasing association (ISM). He always had a smile on his face and a cheerful greeting for me at each and every dinner meeting he attended. I'll miss him!
Nancy Boyd Haley
November 23, 2020
Mary and Family, So sorry to hear of your Dad's passing. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Karen Shelberg
November 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the entire Kraus family. I worked for Mr. Kraus at Adsco in the 70's-80's. He was always so kind, and with such a hardy, infectious laugh. May you RIP Mr. Kraus!
Sonia Zaremba
November 22, 2020
SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS
BOB ECKAM
November 22, 2020
Diane Redding
November 22, 2020
Diane Redding
November 22, 2020
Dear Mary Ann and family, So sorry to hear of your loss. Although we didn't see each other much there was a connection starting with your Grandmother, Aunt Libby and my Great Grandmother Nellie Naylon. Although I didn't know either of them. My Grandmother, Loretta Naylon Murray kept up with your family. We had several occasions to meet, mostly by accident except that I do remember attending your wedding and before that receiving the Sonja Hennie doll. Later we met at Mount luncheons, which my mother Lillian Hafner sometimes attended. You always sent them and later us, a nice Christmas card. Two more occasions were at a Nardin 8th grade graduation for your Granddaughter, Jennifer and My son Jason where I met your son John(I believe) and the Mass at the Cathedral 6 years ago with our husbands, Bill and Paul. It was you 60th and our 50th. I recently posted a picture of Paul and me on that day on facebook. I know it will be very difficult for you now that Bill is gone. Please accept our deepest sympathy. Paul and Diane Hafner Redding
Diane Redding
November 22, 2020
Dear Mary, We want to extend our sincerest and deepest condolences on the passing of your father. We wish you and your family peace and love in this difficult time.
Mark and Kate Rapp
November 22, 2020
Thomas Skelton
November 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He always had that smile. I remember the days gone by and families being together. Bill was always so happy. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Michele McCullough
November 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers
Lenny & Sharon Twarozek
November 22, 2020