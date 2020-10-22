Menu
William L. BROWNING
BROWNING - William L.
Of the Town of Wheatfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was 88. He was born in Niagara Falls on October 2, 1932. A son of the late John and Ruth (Branton) Browning. He attended local schools and graduated from LaSalle Jr./Sr. High School. He then received his undergraduate degree from Brockport State and then graduated from Buffalo State University, with a Masters Degree in Education. Mr. Browning served in the United States Army from 1952-1954. He married Gail Banks in 1955 and later taught 5th grade and computer classes in the Kenmore School District retiring in 1993, after 32 years of service. He was a member of the Brauer's Aviators Airplane Club. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Gail Browning and four children, Gerald D. (Sarah) Browning, Ronald P. (Faye) Browning, Kenneth R. (Mary Kathryn) Browning and James A. (Hazel) Browning; he is also survived by eleven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother, Jack Browning. Friends may call at the LANE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8622 Buffalo Avenue, Niagara Falls 14304 on Friday, from 12-2 PM where services will be held at 2 PM, followed by burial in White Chapel Memorial Park in Amherst.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 22, 2020.
