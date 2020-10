KASTING - William L.October 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Priscilla P. (nee Phillips) Kasting; loving father of Lauren (Vincent) Shaw, William (Amy), Mark (Christine) Kasting and the late Diane L. Kasting; dear grandfather of Laura, W. Samuel, W. Jacob, Melissa and Krysten; great-grandfather of Knox. Funeral Services were held privately. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com