KASTING - William L.
October 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Priscilla P. (nee Phillips) Kasting; loving father of Lauren (Vincent) Shaw, William (Amy), Mark (Christine) Kasting and the late Diane L. Kasting; dear grandfather of Laura, W. Samuel, W. Jacob, Melissa and Krysten; great-grandfather of Knox. Funeral Services were held privately. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.