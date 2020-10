LANGLEY - William L.Age 50, of Freedom, NY passed away on October 6, 2020. Husband of Patricia (Guzzo) Langley; father of Cassandra, Jessica and Jenna Langley; brother of Thomas Langley Jr., James Langley and Tina Bardak; son-in-law of Patricia Guzzo-Jarmusz; also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. There will no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements completed by W.S. Davis Funeral Home, Arcade. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com