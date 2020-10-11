Menu
William L. LANGLEY
LANGLEY - William L.
Age 50, of Freedom, NY passed away on October 6, 2020. Husband of Patricia (Guzzo) Langley; father of Cassandra, Jessica and Jenna Langley; brother of Thomas Langley Jr., James Langley and Tina Bardak; son-in-law of Patricia Guzzo-Jarmusz; also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. There will no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements completed by W.S. Davis Funeral Home, Arcade. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
