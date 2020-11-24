Menu
William L. TODERO
TODERO - William L.
November 21, 2020, at age 81. Beloved husband of 57 years to Patricia A. (nee Kaiser) Todero; dear father of Leonard (Diana) Todero, Shawn Todero, Angela Todero and JoAnn Todero; loving grandfather Nicholle Todero and Joshua Todero; great-grandfather of Annalyse, Dondre "DJ" and Harmony; brother of James Todero. William was predeceased by three siblings. The family will be present on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM at the GRECO FUNERAL HOME, 2909 Elmwood Avenue, Kenmore, where Funeral Services and Military Honors will immediately follow at 12:30 PM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 24, 2020.
