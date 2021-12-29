LIDDELL - William C.

December 26, 2021. Loving husband of Eileen T. (nee Manko) Liddell; cherished father of Margaret A. "Peggy" (John) Eiss and William (Carol) Liddell; cherished grandfather of Cynthia (Tony), Robert, William, Katherine (Garrett) and Loving great-grandfather of Rebecca (Jeff), Abigail, Holly, Brayden, William, Matthew, Annabelle and Noah; dear brother of the late James P. (late Catherine) Liddell, late Anne Marie (late Ralph) Watts and the late Frances M. "Tiny" (late Thomas) Cusack; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica, on Friday at 10:30 AM. Face masks are required. William was a member of American Legion 527, Knights of Columbus 1822, former President of N.A.L.C., and a WWII veteran. Arrangements by CUSACK FUNERAL HOME, W. Seneca, NY (828-1846).







Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2021.