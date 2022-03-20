Menu
William L. LONG
1957 - 2022
BORN
1957
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive
North Tonawanda, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Mar, 24 2022
6:00p.m.
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
LONG - William L.
Of North Tonawanda, March 17, 2022. Husband of Joyce (nee Dobson) Long; father of Jennifer Long, Alicia (fiancé Josh Brandel) Long and Denise (Charles) Garlock; grandfather of Elizabeth, Dominic, Raegan, Jacob, Cecilia and Justin; son of the late Raymond and Anna Cook; brother of the late Louis Long, Maggie (Mark) Ruszala and Ray Cook; longtime friend of Bob Sacco; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 6 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Online condolences at www.wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
