LONG - William L.
Of North Tonawanda, March 17, 2022. Husband of Joyce (nee Dobson) Long; father of Jennifer Long, Alicia (fiancé Josh Brandel) Long and Denise (Charles) Garlock; grandfather of Elizabeth, Dominic, Raegan, Jacob, Cecilia and Justin; son of the late Raymond and Anna Cook; brother of the late Louis Long, Maggie (Mark) Ruszala and Ray Cook; longtime friend of Bob Sacco; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 6 PM at the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Online condolences at www.wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.