FLECKENSTEIN - William Marshall
Age 89, of Colden, NY, passed away on October 29, 2020. Friends may call on Monday, November 2, 2020, from 4-8 PM at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 11 AM at St. George Church, 74 Old Glenwood Rd., West Falls, NY 14170. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite 6, Williamsville, NY 14221; the Colden Fire Dept., 8448 Gutekunst Rd., Colden, NY 14033 or to the Bread of Life Outreach Center, 8745 Supervisor Ave., Colden, NY 14033.Online condolences may be offered at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.