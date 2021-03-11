McCLURE - William J.
Passed away March 5, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Iva (Spake); dear father of William (Patricia), Michael (Jacqueline), James (Kimberly), and the late Suzanne Allsop; loving grandfather of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother of Rosemarie (late Daniel) Carnevale and Lorraine McClure; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Immaculate Conception Church, in East Aurora, on March 13th at 9:30 AM. No prior visitation. Interment will be private. William was a World War II veteran and served in the Army Air Corps. Condolences and directions may be found online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 11, 2021.