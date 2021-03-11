Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William J. McCLURE
FUNERAL HOME
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
6469 Olean Road
South Wales, NY
McCLURE - William J.
Passed away March 5, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Iva (Spake); dear father of William (Patricia), Michael (Jacqueline), James (Kimberly), and the late Suzanne Allsop; loving grandfather of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother of Rosemarie (late Daniel) Carnevale and Lorraine McClure; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Immaculate Conception Church, in East Aurora, on March 13th at 9:30 AM. No prior visitation. Interment will be private. William was a World War II veteran and served in the Army Air Corps. Condolences and directions may be found online at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Funeral Mass
9:30a.m.
Immaculate Conception Church
East Aurora, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Comfort Funeral Home Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My daughter-in-law. Tina was with Mr McClure for 8 years. She thought so much of him. I am sorry that a sweet man like him passed away
Mary grant
March 11, 2021
It is sad news today hearing that Mr. McClure has passed away. He was such an enjoyable and gracious gentleman. We always looked forward to talking to him during his visits in our office. He will be missed!
James & Cynthia May
March 11, 2021
Bunny& Rose, Our Deepest Sympathy on the passing of your Brother, May He Rest in People, God Bless uou
Patti& Judy Sage
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results