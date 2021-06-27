McGEE - William E. "Bill"
Age 89, of Java, NY, passed away on June 23, 2021. Friends may call on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 4-7 PM at the W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 358 Main St., Arcade. A Communion Service will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11 AM at the St. John Neumann Church, 3854 Main St., Strykersville, NY 14145. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.