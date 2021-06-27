Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William E. "Bill" McGEE
FUNERAL HOME
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
358 W. Main St
Arcade, NY
McGEE - William E. "Bill"
Age 89, of Java, NY, passed away on June 23, 2021. Friends may call on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 4-7 PM at the W.S. DAVIS FUNERAL HOME, 358 Main St., Arcade. A Communion Service will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11 AM at the St. John Neumann Church, 3854 Main St., Strykersville, NY 14145. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
W. S. Davis, Inc. Funeral Home
358 W. Main St., ARCADE, NY
Jul
3
Service
11:00a.m.
St. John Neumann Church
3854 Main St., STRYKERSVILLE, NY
Funeral services provided by:
W.S. Davis Inc Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.