William "Bill" MISKO
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive
North Tonawanda, NY
MISKO - William "Bill"
Of Wheatfield, February 2, 2021. Bill is survived by his wife of 33 years, Ruth Benton-Misko; his two daughters; Sarah (Scott) Welker and Rachel (Rueben) Hand and three grandchildren; Taryn, Roscoe and Rollie. Also survived by sisters; Debbie (Gerald) Malfeo, Cindy (Mario) DeMarchis, Joanne (Dale) Winters, Wendy (John) Pellow and brother John (Karen) Hils, along with several cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from 6-8 PM in the WATTENGEL FUNERAL HOME, 533 Meadow Drive, Funeral Services Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 10 AM from the Funeral Home. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport NY 14094. Complete obituary and online condolences at www.wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY
Jun
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY
Fair Seas and Following Winds. Semper Fi!
David Wolgast
Other
June 20, 2021
