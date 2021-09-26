MORLOCK - William R. "Bud"
September 23, 2021, age 71. Loving father of Matthew R. Morlock; beloved companion of Lanie Gacek: dear step-father of Tammy (Jason) McClung, Robert (Julie) Barba and Charles Barba; cherished grandfather of Brooklyn, Hanna, Declan, Bryan, Sammi, Andrew and Kierstyn; caring brother of Donald (Joyce) Morlock, Ronald Morlock and the late Loretta (Calvin) Phillips; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 8 PM. Friends invited. Please share memories and online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.