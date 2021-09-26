Menu
William R. "Bud" MORLOCK
September 23, 2021, age 71. Loving father of Matthew R. Morlock; beloved companion of Lanie Gacek: dear step-father of Tammy (Jason) McClung, Robert (Julie) Barba and Charles Barba; cherished grandfather of Brooklyn, Hanna, Declan, Bryan, Sammi, Andrew and Kierstyn; caring brother of Donald (Joyce) Morlock, Ronald Morlock and the late Loretta (Calvin) Phillips; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will follow at 8 PM. Friends invited. Please share memories and online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
Deepest sympathies to the Morlock family and friends. RIP Neighbor
Mary Kestel
Other
September 26, 2021
