MORTELLARO - William A. Sr. "Bill"December 9, 2021, of South Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Brehm); loving father of Mark W. (Brandy Lynch), Lori A. (Ed Cudney) Mortellaro and William A. (Kathy) Mortellaro, Jr.; dear grandfather of Alexa (Matthew) Zippier, Aubree (Cody) Arrigo, Marissa Mortellaro, Caroline Mortellaro, Luke Mortellaro, Olivia Cudney and five great-grandchildren; brother of Ann Marie (late Robert) Waris and the late Charles (Florence) Mortellaro. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Tuesday 3:00-7:00 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 716-822-4371 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home, between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd). Masks will be required in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11:15 AM in St. Martin of Tours Church (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined.