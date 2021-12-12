Menu
William A. "Bill" MORTELLARO Sr.
MORTELLARO - William A. Sr. "Bill"
December 9, 2021, of South Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Dolores (nee Brehm); loving father of Mark W. (Brandy Lynch), Lori A. (Ed Cudney) Mortellaro and William A. (Kathy) Mortellaro, Jr.; dear grandfather of Alexa (Matthew) Zippier, Aubree (Cody) Arrigo, Marissa Mortellaro, Caroline Mortellaro, Luke Mortellaro, Olivia Cudney and five great-grandchildren; brother of Ann Marie (late Robert) Waris and the late Charles (Florence) Mortellaro. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Tuesday 3:00-7:00 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 716-822-4371 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home, between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd). Masks will be required in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11:15 AM in St. Martin of Tours Church (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at
www.nightengalefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nightengale Funeral Home - Buffalo
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Dec
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:15a.m.
St. Martin of Tours Church
NY
Dee and family, Lori and family, I am sorry I couldn´t pay my sympathy in person. Words are of little comfort at a time of such great sorrow, but I want you to know my thoughts and prayers are with you and you families!
Eileen Scarsella
December 15, 2021
