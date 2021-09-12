Menu
William J. MURRAY
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road
West Seneca, NY
Murray - William J.
September 9, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Nesselbush) Murray; devoted father to William K. (Elizabeth) Murray, Kenneth (Mary Beth) Murray, Cynthia J. (Steven) Lunsford, Kathleen (Ralph Leavitt) Radder; cherished grandfather to Amy, Kimberly, Megan, Nicole, Molly, Leah, Ethan, and Cole, and great-grandfather of Elsa and Evelyn; loving brother to the late Robert Murray, Madonna Senick, and Jaqueline O'Donnell; also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends received Monday September 13th, from 4-8PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday September 14th at 10AM at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1350 Indian Church Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buffalo Prof. Firefighters Good and Welfare Fund, 500 Southside Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14210. For online condolences and donations, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Service
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca, NY
1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY
Sep
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Fourteen Holy Helpers Church
1350 Indian Church Rd, West Seneca, NY
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
Jane and Family, I am sorry to hear Bill died. I still consider you two great friends even though we lost contact over the years. Bob died from Lou Gehrig´s disease 17 years ago now. The four of us had a lot of good times together. Loretta
Loretta Hughes
September 16, 2021
Love Pam
September 12, 2021
