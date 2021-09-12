Murray - William J.
September 9, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Nesselbush) Murray; devoted father to William K. (Elizabeth) Murray, Kenneth (Mary Beth) Murray, Cynthia J. (Steven) Lunsford, Kathleen (Ralph Leavitt) Radder; cherished grandfather to Amy, Kimberly, Megan, Nicole, Molly, Leah, Ethan, and Cole, and great-grandfather of Elsa and Evelyn; loving brother to the late Robert Murray, Madonna Senick, and Jaqueline O'Donnell; also survived by nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends received Monday September 13th, from 4-8PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday September 14th at 10AM at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1350 Indian Church Road, West Seneca, NY 14224. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Buffalo Prof. Firefighters Good and Welfare Fund, 500 Southside Parkway, Buffalo, NY 14210. For online condolences and donations, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.