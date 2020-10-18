COX - William N., Jr.
Of Pendleton, entered into rest October 14, 2020. Beloved husband of Karolynne M. (nee Davis) Cox; devoted
father of Jeffrey (Sarah) Cox, Michael (Rebecca) Cox, Jill (Christopher) Scherer and Ryan (Raegan Hardie) Cox; cherished grandfather of Haley (Troy Cloutier), Aidan, Chloe, Riley, Lindsay and Marisa; loving son of the late William Cox Sr. and Doris Unger; dear brother of Jim Cox and the late John Cox. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert and Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.