William C. "Bill" NICHY
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
NICHY - William C. "Bill"
Of Depew, NY, December 31, 2021. Dearest father of Jon (Cheryl), Elizabeth (Steven) Gasiewicz and Douglas Nichy; grandfather of Matthew, Steven, Alyssa, Haley, Megan and Ethan; great-grandfather of Amarra; loving brother of Carol Nichy; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 11 AM at Queen of Martyrs R.C. Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga. Friends are invited. Online condolences may be shared at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Queen of Martyrs R.C. Church
180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
