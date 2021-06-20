Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Francis "Willy" O'CONNOR III
FUNERAL HOME
Groce Funeral Home - West Asheville
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC
O'CONNOR - William Francis Iii "Willy"
Age 72, passed away on June 17, 2021, in Asheville, NC, after a year-long battle with glioblastoma. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his son, Grady; his mother, Dixie O'Connor; his sisters, Elizabeth Elfers and Rebecca Barbieri; his brother, Stephen O'Connor; and his dog, Rocket. Willy was born in Buffalo, NY. He attended DeVeaux School in Niagara Falls, NY, and the University of Arizona. He served his country in Vietnam in the U.S. Marine Corps. Willy loved NASCAR, old British cars in need of restoration, and the Andy Griffith Show. He hated Brussels sprouts, events requiring a tie and turning off the basement lights. He had a nickname for everyone. If you don't know what yours was, please don't ask his wife. You may not want to know it. Willy was the handiest handyman of all time. He was generous, honest, funny and stubborn. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 23, at 2:00 PM in the chapel of GROCE FUNERAL HOME, 1401 Patton Avenue, Asheville, NC, followed by a gathering with friends and family in the adjacent gathering room. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
3:00p.m.
Groce Funeral Home - Patton Ave.
1401 Patton Ave., Asheville, NC
Jun
23
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Groce Funeral Home - Patton Ave.
1401 Patton Ave., Asheville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Groce Funeral Home - West Asheville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.