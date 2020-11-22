ADAMSKI - William P. "Billy"
Of Buffalo, NY, November 17, 2020; at age 64. Beloved fiancé of the late Mary Pettys; loving father of Jennifer and Elliott Adamski; dear brother of Michael (Millie) Adamski; devoted uncle of Michael and Jeffrey Adamski.Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Friday, November 27th, from 4-7 PM. Funeral Service at 7 PM, following visitation. Please be mindful of required face coverings, social distancing and capacity restrictions that may cause delays. Billy was retired from the Buffalo Water Department and was an avid outdoors-man. Please share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.