William P. BRADY
BRADY - William P.
September 27, 2020, age 75, beloved husband of Sandra (nee Alessi) Brady; devoted father of Brett (Suzanne) Brady; loving grandfather of Nicholas and Amanda Brady; dear brother of Patricia (late Victor) Gervase and the late Edward (Josephine) Brady and Thomas (Carolyn) Brady; also survived by nieces and nephews. William served in the Army during Vietnam, received the Army Commendation Medal and was a Purple Heart recipient. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker Blvd.), where services will be held Thursday at 11:30 AM. Entombment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 130 S. Elmwood Ave., #620, Buffalo, NY 14202. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY 14150
Oct
1
Service
11:30a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY 14150
Oct
1
Entombment
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
