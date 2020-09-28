BRADY - William P.
September 27, 2020, age 75, beloved husband of Sandra (nee Alessi) Brady; devoted father of Brett (Suzanne) Brady; loving grandfather of Nicholas and Amanda Brady; dear brother of Patricia (late Victor) Gervase and the late Edward (Josephine) Brady and Thomas (Carolyn) Brady; also survived by nieces and nephews. William served in the Army during Vietnam, received the Army Commendation Medal and was a Purple Heart recipient. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker Blvd.), where services will be held Thursday at 11:30 AM. Entombment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans
, 130 S. Elmwood Ave., #620, Buffalo, NY 14202. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com