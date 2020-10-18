HASTINGS - William P. "Bud"

October 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Kitty Flaherty; dear father of William P. (Raia) Jr., Bridgett (late Kevin Dobson), Shannon and Sheila Hastings; also survived by four grandchildren, predeceased by one granddaughter; survived by two brothers and one sister; predeceased by one brother and two sisters; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa Church, 1974 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 11 AM. Masks required. Please assemble at Church. Arrangements by the MICHAEL A. DiVINCENZO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.