Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William P. "Bud" HASTINGS
HASTINGS - William P. "Bud"
October 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Kitty Flaherty; dear father of William P. (Raia) Jr., Bridgett (late Kevin Dobson), Shannon and Sheila Hastings; also survived by four grandchildren, predeceased by one granddaughter; survived by two brothers and one sister; predeceased by one brother and two sisters; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Teresa Church, 1974 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 11 AM. Masks required. Please assemble at Church. Arrangements by the MICHAEL A. DiVINCENZO FUNERAL HOME.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.