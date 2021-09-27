PALUMBO - William D. "Bill"
Age 50, of Grand Island, NY, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Bill was the beloved husband of Amy (Burns) Palumbo; loving father of William Jr., Kelsey (Anthony Silva), Connor, Declan and Delany; son of William J. and the late Constance Palumbo; brother of John (Amy Morford) and Robert Palumbo. Bill is also survived by his mother-in-law, Maryellen Burns, as well as many nieces, nephews and countless friends. Bill was raised in Niagara Falls, NY, prior to moving to Grand Island, NY. He was a 1989 graduate of Grand Island Senior High School and earned his Bachelor's degree in Business Management from the University at Buffalo. He worked in Government services for over 27 years and was currently employed by the United States Department of the Treasury. Bill enjoyed swimming in his younger years, tending to his garden and going to the casino. Above all, he loved spending time with his cherished family who will miss him dearly. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 28th, from 3-8 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY. William's Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 1413 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls, NY. Please assemble at church. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorial offerings may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Please visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
for online condolences.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2021.