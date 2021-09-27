Menu
William D. "Bill" PALUMBO
PALUMBO - William D. "Bill"
Age 50, of Grand Island, NY, passed away peacefully on September 24, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer. Bill was the beloved husband of Amy (Burns) Palumbo; loving father of William Jr., Kelsey (Anthony Silva), Connor, Declan and Delany; son of William J. and the late Constance Palumbo; brother of John (Amy Morford) and Robert Palumbo. Bill is also survived by his mother-in-law, Maryellen Burns, as well as many nieces, nephews and countless friends. Bill was raised in Niagara Falls, NY, prior to moving to Grand Island, NY. He was a 1989 graduate of Grand Island Senior High School and earned his Bachelor's degree in Business Management from the University at Buffalo. He worked in Government services for over 27 years and was currently employed by the United States Department of the Treasury. Bill enjoyed swimming in his younger years, tending to his garden and going to the casino. Above all, he loved spending time with his cherished family who will miss him dearly. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 28th, from 3-8 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY. William's Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph's Church, 1413 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls, NY. Please assemble at church. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorial offerings may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Please visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
M.J. Colucci & Son Niagara Funeral Chapel
2730 Military Road, Niagara, NY
Sep
29
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph Parish at St. Joseph's Church
1413 Pine Avenue, Niagara, NY
Wow, just received a call with the news of Billy's passing. Billy & I go go back to the days of hanging out at the Summit mall. Had not seen him in years but thought about him often. Rest well old friend, rest well.
Gwen
Friend
September 29, 2021
Bill & I were neighbors & co-workers forever. Rest In Peace Bill, you put up a good fight & suffered way too much!
Tammy Holody
Work
September 28, 2021
I was truly heartbroken to read of Billy´s passing. We were the best of friends from seventh grade and Prince of Peace through high school. He had a heart of gold and would do anything to help anyone. My heart aches for his wife, children and grandchildren. Rest easy, old friend.
Kristin Sehrer (Klebaur)
Friend
September 28, 2021
MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY GOES OUT TO YOU (AMY) AND YOUR FAMILY, YOU'S ARE ALL IN OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS.
LISA SIRIANNI (SIRIANNI FAMILY)
September 28, 2021
My condolences to the family. Knew Chris and Yolanda Palumbo. Hope you have better days moving forward during this difficult time.
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III
Family
September 27, 2021
Dear Amy and Family, We love you.
Bill & Trish Nester
Family
September 27, 2021
Dear Amy, our heartfelt condolences!
Charles Galante (Silvia´s uncle)
September 27, 2021
