Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William "Bill" PATRICK Sr.
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
PATRICK - William, Sr. "Bill"
Entered into rest on January 19, 2020 at the age of 77, in North Dakota. He was born in Buffalo, NY, to the late Frank and Anne Patrick on January 24, 1942. He is survived by his beloved wife Linda Patrick; his children William Patrick Jr., David Patrick, Sherry Leavitt (Jeff Leavitt), Tricia Patrick; his grandchildren Zachary and Veronica Patrick, Cole Leavitt, Emma and Grace Dombrowski; also survived by his siblings Frank Patrick, James Patrick and Paula Abarmo, and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Illio DiPaolos, at 3785 South Park Ave., in Blasdell, NY, on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 1 PM- 4 PM. A Eulogy will be read at 2 PM.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Illio DiPaolos
3785 South Park Ave., Blasdell, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.