PATRICK - William, Sr. "Bill"

Entered into rest on January 19, 2020 at the age of 77, in North Dakota. He was born in Buffalo, NY, to the late Frank and Anne Patrick on January 24, 1942. He is survived by his beloved wife Linda Patrick; his children William Patrick Jr., David Patrick, Sherry Leavitt (Jeff Leavitt), Tricia Patrick; his grandchildren Zachary and Veronica Patrick, Cole Leavitt, Emma and Grace Dombrowski; also survived by his siblings Frank Patrick, James Patrick and Paula Abarmo, and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Illio DiPaolos, at 3785 South Park Ave., in Blasdell, NY, on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from 1 PM- 4 PM. A Eulogy will be read at 2 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.