PATRONIK - William J., Jr. "Bill"
Of West Seneca, NY, February 26, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Emily Lutomski Patronik; dearest friend of Ilma Courtney; dearest father of Beverly (William) Grant; loving grandfather of Alyssa Grant and Belinda (Ryan) Eleew; brother of Christine (late Timothy) Nagel, and the late Walter (late Barbara), late Melvin (Gloria), and the late Richard (Linda) Patronik; brother-in-law of the late Norbert (late Dolores) Lutomski; also survived by Patricia (Peter) O'Hara, Courtney, Kerry, Mary and many relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Friday 8 AM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Gabriel's Church at 9 AM, friends invited. Bill was a member of St. Gabriel's Holy Name Society, American Legion Post #1477 Glab Post, West Seneca Social Club, and Southtowns Walleye Assoc. of WNY.
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.