Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William J. "Bill" PATRONIK Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
PATRONIK - William J., Jr. "Bill"
Of West Seneca, NY, February 26, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Emily Lutomski Patronik; dearest friend of Ilma Courtney; dearest father of Beverly (William) Grant; loving grandfather of Alyssa Grant and Belinda (Ryan) Eleew; brother of Christine (late Timothy) Nagel, and the late Walter (late Barbara), late Melvin (Gloria), and the late Richard (Linda) Patronik; brother-in-law of the late Norbert (late Dolores) Lutomski; also survived by Patricia (Peter) O'Hara, Courtney, Kerry, Mary and many relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Friday 8 AM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Gabriel's Church at 9 AM, friends invited. Bill was a member of St. Gabriel's Holy Name Society, American Legion Post #1477 Glab Post, West Seneca Social Club, and Southtowns Walleye Assoc. of WNY. Please share your condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
8:00a.m.
PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS
4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, NY
Mar
5
Visitation
8:00a.m.
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
4680 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Mar
5
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's RC Church
5271 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Mar
5
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We always saw your Dad at St. Gabriel´s Church. He was such a sweet man. Please accept our condolences. May he Rest In Peace.
Elaine & Norm Ruszczyk
February 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results