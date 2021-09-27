Menu
William A. "Bill" PIERANGELINO Sr.
PIERANGELINO - William A., Sr. "Bill"
Age 92, of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away on September 23, 2021, in Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. Born in Niagara Falls, he was the son of the late Silvio and Maria (Burnetti) Pierangelino; beloved husband of the late Patricia D. "Pattie" (Moore) Pierangelino; loving father of Laurie (James) Fasciano, William A. Pierangelino, Jr., Christina Pierangelino (Jerry Carella); cherished grandfather of Maria (Vernon) DiCarlo, Daniel (Safah) Fasciano, Katherine (Max) Sokolov, Marisa Pierangelino, Janelle Pierangelino, Amanda (David) Wylucki and the late Kayla Ackerson-Pease. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Jackson, Margo and Vienna; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bill was predeceased by his siblings, Elmita (late Nick) Petrillo, Rose (late John) Pennington, Andrew (late Mary) Pierangelino, Albert Pierangelino, Guido (late Josephine) Pierangelino, Dr. Rudolph Pierangelino, Henry "Pierre" Pierangelino, and John (Jan) Pierangelino. Mr. Pierangelino's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 29th, at 12:30 PM, in Holy Family Parish at St. Joseph Church, 1413 Pine Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY. Military Honors and entombment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Bill and his granddaughter Kayla to the Epilepsy Foundation, 3540 Crain Highway, Suite 675, Bowie, MD 20716. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2021.
