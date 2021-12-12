Menu
William Albert PIERSON
PIERSON - William Albert
Of Getzville. At age 89, December 1, 2021. Beloved husband of 62 years to Shirley M. Pierson; dearest father of Jeffrey F. Pierson and Graham E. (Tamara) Pierson; dear brother of Robert (Alma) Pierson; cherished grandfather of William (Kaylee) Pierson, Ryan (Theresa) Pierson and Andrea Pierson; great-grandfather of Gwyneth, Gabrielle, Gordon and Lincoln Pierson. William served in the US Navy during the Korean War. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation or the Parkinson's Foundation of WNY. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
Dear Shirley and family, Please accept my most sincere condolences. I remember Bill very fondly and meeting him and other relatives on line in the early days of the internet, and then all our get togethers to arrange the Purdy family reunion in Richmond so many years ago. I will miss receiving emails from him. He truly was a lovely man, and someone I held in high regard. Marilyn
Marilyn Cottrell
December 20, 2021
Shirley.. our thoughts are with you and your family. Bill was a great guy and Jim enjoyed playing tennis for many years while at Foxberry.
Jim and Carol Horton
Friend
December 13, 2021
