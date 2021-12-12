Dear Shirley and family, Please accept my most sincere condolences. I remember Bill very fondly and meeting him and other relatives on line in the early days of the internet, and then all our get togethers to arrange the Purdy family reunion in Richmond so many years ago. I will miss receiving emails from him. He truly was a lovely man, and someone I held in high regard. Marilyn

Marilyn Cottrell December 20, 2021