PIERSON - William Albert
Of Getzville. At age 89, December 1, 2021. Beloved husband of 62 years to Shirley M. Pierson; dearest father of Jeffrey F. Pierson and Graham E. (Tamara) Pierson; dear brother of Robert (Alma) Pierson; cherished grandfather of William (Kaylee) Pierson, Ryan (Theresa) Pierson and Andrea Pierson; great-grandfather of Gwyneth, Gabrielle, Gordon and Lincoln Pierson. William served in the US Navy during the Korean War. If desired, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Foundation or the Parkinson's Foundation of WNY. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please share condolences www.jerfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.