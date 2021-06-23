Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William PLACE
FUNERAL HOME
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
3640 Clinton Street
West Seneca, NY
PLACE - William
June 20, 2021, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved husband of the late Irene (nee Zwawa) Place; devoted father of Deborah (Wayne) Mathews and Jeffrey Place; cherished grandpa of Wayne Mathews Jr., Wendi (Gary) Frey, William (Kate) Place, Marissa (Thomas) Sitarek and Christina Butcher; great-grandpa of Lucas, Mia, Lucy, Jordyn, Newton, Libbie and Naomi; predeceased by three sisters and two brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Thursday, from 4-8 PM, at KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton Street (one block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca, where a Liturgy will be held Friday Morning at 11 AM. Friends invited. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
3640 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Jun
25
Liturgy
11:00a.m.
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
3640 Clinton Street, West Seneca, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Kazmierczak Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Sorry for your loss Jeff. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time of sorrow
Timothy and Susan Bull
June 24, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss.Prayers for your family, he will be missed
Sharon Colafranceschi
Family
June 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results