PLACE - William

June 20, 2021, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved husband of the late Irene (nee Zwawa) Place; devoted father of Deborah (Wayne) Mathews and Jeffrey Place; cherished grandpa of Wayne Mathews Jr., Wendi (Gary) Frey, William (Kate) Place, Marissa (Thomas) Sitarek and Christina Butcher; great-grandpa of Lucas, Mia, Lucy, Jordyn, Newton, Libbie and Naomi; predeceased by three sisters and two brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Thursday, from 4-8 PM, at KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton Street (one block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca, where a Liturgy will be held Friday Morning at 11 AM. Friends invited. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 23, 2021.