POHLE - William M.
November 29, 2021 of Amherst, NY; husband of the late Dorothea E. (nee Reiner); dear father of Kenneth (Patricia) Pohle, Marilynn (James) Greer, Ellen (Lawrence) Parsons, Wayne (Christine) Pohle, Kevin (Nanette) Pohle and the late Douglas Pohle; brother of the late Ellen (late Roy) Layer; also survived by 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private funeral services are being held by the family. William worked for the Fuller Brush Company for over 70 years and was also active at Berkshire Avenue Chapel and attended Randall Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to Camp Li Lo Li, 8811 Sunfish Run Rd., Randolph, NY 14772. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME 716-825-5205. Please share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2021.