Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William M. POHLE
FUNERAL HOME
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd
West Seneca, NY
POHLE - William M.
November 29, 2021 of Amherst, NY; husband of the late Dorothea E. (nee Reiner); dear father of Kenneth (Patricia) Pohle, Marilynn (James) Greer, Ellen (Lawrence) Parsons, Wayne (Christine) Pohle, Kevin (Nanette) Pohle and the late Douglas Pohle; brother of the late Ellen (late Roy) Layer; also survived by 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private funeral services are being held by the family. William worked for the Fuller Brush Company for over 70 years and was also active at Berkshire Avenue Chapel and attended Randall Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to Camp Li Lo Li, 8811 Sunfish Run Rd., Randolph, NY 14772. Arrangements by SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME 716-825-5205. Please share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Kevin and family, My deepest condolences on the loss of your father. May you find comfort in your many happy memories in the days to come. Sending prayers and blessings to everyone. Sincerely, Leslie Bardak
Leslie W Bardak
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results