PONTIUS - William F.
June 9, 2021 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of Shirley (Miller) Pontius; dear stepfather of Lorraine (Daniel) Barrett, Janice Green and Richard Green; loving grandfather of five grandchildren; also survived by seven great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; beloved son of the late Elizabeth (Doran) and the late Frank Pontius; brother of Suzanne Melling, Kathy Pontius, the late Mary Gentile, and the late Frank Pontius. Friends may call Monday, 3-7 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT, INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Funeral Service with Military Honors will follow at 7:00 PM. Mr. Pontius was an Vietnam Army Veteran. Share condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.