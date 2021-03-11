Menu
William M. POPOWICH
POPOWICH - William M.
March 8, 2021. Loving husband of 41 years to Antoinette Popowich. Grandfather to Dominique (Brian) Brennan. Father to Donna DeGregorio. Great-grandfather to Lettianna Brennan. He loved spending time with his granddaughter and family and enjoyed going for walks at the local park. Friends may call Saturday, March 13th, 1-3 P.M. at Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at Kaiserfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Kaiser Funeral Home
1950 Whitehaven Rd, Grand Island, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We miss you so much..
Dom & Brian
March 26, 2021
Billy you were a dear friend. I will have the memories of the Boys Club and our years of friendship forever. I love you my dear friend.
Ron Bator
March 20, 2021
Are thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time. Bill was a wonderful man. He will be missed.
Dan and Lynda Gieselman
March 12, 2021
Bill was a great friend. I will miss him.
John Scavulli
March 12, 2021
Billy was one of the big guys we idolized at the Boys club R I P.
Charlie Turner
March 12, 2021
Sorry for your loss We lost a good man
Robert and Gail Merino
March 11, 2021
We had great times and a lot of laughs and great basketball at the boys club Rest In Peace dear friend
Carl Turner
March 11, 2021
Rest In Peace Dear Friend you will be missed
Bob Lozina
March 11, 2021
