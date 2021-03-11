POPOWICH - William M.
March 8, 2021. Loving husband of 41 years to Antoinette Popowich. Grandfather to Dominique (Brian) Brennan. Father to Donna DeGregorio. Great-grandfather to Lettianna Brennan. He loved spending time with his granddaughter and family and enjoyed going for walks at the local park. Friends may call Saturday, March 13th, 1-3 P.M. at Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at Kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 11, 2021.