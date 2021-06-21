Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William L. POPPLE Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
POPPLE - William L., Jr.
Suddenly June 19, 2021, of North Collins, NY, at the age of 73 years. Cherished husband of Linda (Nogas) Popple; beloved father of Jeffrey (Jill), Mark (Dawn) and Eric Popple; grandfather of Alexandra Popple (Nick Neamon) and Nathan Popple; brother of Donald, Richard, Karen Daenhauser, David, John, Susan Ananiadis, Steven and Joan May. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday morning, at 11 AM, from Holy Spirit Church, North Collins, NY. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Church
North Collins, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sending sincere heartfelt sympathies to the entire Popple family. Love, The Greiner family.
Paul and Lisa Greiner
June 22, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Our deepest sympathy. Rose and Robert
Rose Konowalski
Friend
June 22, 2021
So sorry to hear of Billy's passing. Lot of fun childhood memories. Sincerely, Joan and Margaret (Foit )
Margret Kosha
Family
June 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results