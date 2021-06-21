POPPLE - William L., Jr.
Suddenly June 19, 2021, of North Collins, NY, at the age of 73 years. Cherished husband of Linda (Nogas) Popple; beloved father of Jeffrey (Jill), Mark (Dawn) and Eric Popple; grandfather of Alexandra Popple (Nick Neamon) and Nathan Popple; brother of Donald, Richard, Karen Daenhauser, David, John, Susan Ananiadis, Steven and Joan May. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday morning, at 11 AM, from Holy Spirit Church, North Collins, NY. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, North Collins, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.wentlandfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 21, 2021.