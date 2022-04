Prior - William G.

Born May 18, 1942, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2022, in Fort Myers, Florida. Native of South Buffalo NY. Loved by family and many lifelong friends. He was an avid golfer and a true Buffalo sports fan. Beloved son of George and Elizabeth Prior; sister Joan Shanahan deceased; survived by Sharyn Prior; sons, Christopher and Ryan Prior; siblings, Madonna, Margie, George and Mary Ellen. He will be sadly missed by all who loved him. May you rest in PEACE "Billy"







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.