PROVOST - William
July 29, 2020. Loving Husband of Laura (nee Haag); cherished father of Marion (Joseph Clem) Piciullo, William J. (Marcia), Thomas P. (Ebru) Provost; beloved grandfather to Grace, Hanna, Nicholas, Caroline, Samuel, Benjamin and great-grandfather of three boys; brother of Mary (Thomas) Hennessy, Katherine (Francis) Marmion, John (Shawn) and the late James Provost. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Mary's Swormville, 6919 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, friends welcomed. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2020.