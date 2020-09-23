Menu
William PROVOST
PROVOST - William
July 29, 2020. Loving Husband of Laura (nee Haag); cherished father of Marion (Joseph Clem) Piciullo, William J. (Marcia), Thomas P. (Ebru) Provost; beloved grandfather to Grace, Hanna, Nicholas, Caroline, Samuel, Benjamin and great-grandfather of three boys; brother of Mary (Thomas) Hennessy, Katherine (Francis) Marmion, John (Shawn) and the late James Provost. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM at St. Mary's Swormville, 6919 Transit Rd., E. Amherst, friends welcomed. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
