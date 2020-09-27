Menu
William R. "Billy" FRYE
1963 - 2020
BORN
April 8, 1963
DIED
September 23, 2020
FRYE - William R. "Billy"
Of Hamburg, NY, September 23, 2020, cherished son of Randall (Lissa) Frye and Sue Rochester; dear brother of Corinne Frye, Betty Lynn Makin, Keith Frye and Kristin (Thomas) DiJohn; step-brother of Jennifer and Heather Maciag; also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Billy loved the outdoors, he enjoyed skiing at Kissing Bridge, bird watching and was a diehard "Bills" fan. He also loved his canine companions Bear, Missy and Moose. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 4-7 PM, where a funeral will be held on Tuesday at 11AM. Memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Online condolences may be shared at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075
Sep
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, NY 14075
