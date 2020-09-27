FRYE - William R. "Billy"
Of Hamburg, NY, September 23, 2020, cherished son of Randall (Lissa) Frye and Sue Rochester; dear brother of Corinne Frye, Betty Lynn Makin, Keith Frye and Kristin (Thomas) DiJohn; step-brother of Jennifer and Heather Maciag; also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Billy loved the outdoors, he enjoyed skiing at Kissing Bridge, bird watching and was a diehard "Bills" fan. He also loved his canine companions Bear, Missy and Moose. Friends may call at the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME, 21 Pierce Ave., Hamburg on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 4-7 PM, where a funeral will be held on Tuesday at 11AM. Memorials may be made to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Online condolences may be shared at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com