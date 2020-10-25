MacKRELL - William R.
Of Elma, NY, October 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Carol L. (Bruenn) MacKrell; dearest father of William J. (Kathleen) MacKrell and Monique D. (Michael) Rief; grandfather of Allison, Christine, Eric and Sarah; son of the late William F. and Agnes (Osborne) MacKrell; brother of Marion Eberwein of NC, and the late Rosemary (late Al) McClure and Alice Breidenstein; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Annunciation Church, 7580 Clinton St., Elma, NY Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10 AM. Mr. MacKrell was a U.S. Air Force veteran. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
