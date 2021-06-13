Reeves - William
June 8, 2021. Beloved husband of Deborah Reeves; devoted father of Dakota, Tessa, and Gabe Reeves; loving grandfather of Kylie and Aurora; dear son of Claudia and the late William D. Reeves; also survived by extended family and friends. Mr. Reeves was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy. William is a member of the V.N.V.L.V. Motorcycle Club. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2085 Union Rd. West Seneca, Tuesday from 4-7 pm at which time a funeral service will be held with Military Honors. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.