Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William REEVES
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
2085 Union Rd
West Seneca, NY
Reeves - William
June 8, 2021. Beloved husband of Deborah Reeves; devoted father of Dakota, Tessa, and Gabe Reeves; loving grandfather of Kylie and Aurora; dear son of Claudia and the late William D. Reeves; also survived by extended family and friends. Mr. Reeves was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy. William is a member of the V.N.V.L.V. Motorcycle Club. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2085 Union Rd. West Seneca, Tuesday from 4-7 pm at which time a funeral service will be held with Military Honors. Online condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Buszka Funeral Home Inc. - West Seneca
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.