William R.Jr. "Dickie" KEPPEL
KEPPEL - William R., Jr. "Dickie"
September 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia Jane (nee Neff) Keppel; loving father of Kasey Jane Keppel and William R. "Dickie" Keppel III (fiancée Danielle Sabio); cherished grandfather of William Daniel "Liam" Keppel; son of the late William R. and Donna (Kleinman) Keppel; brother of Robin Keppel, Frank (Linda) Keppel and Donna (John) Rzepa; survived by lots of loving nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 AM, in All Saints Church, 205 Esser Ave., Buffalo. A Celebration of Dickie's life will be held at a later date. Dickie was a real character. He loved his family and friends, bonfires on the beach, his golf buddies, his shuffleboard buddies, live music at The Sportsmen's Tavern, and parties with lots and lots of people. He will be dearly missed. Arrangements by JAMES E. GRACE FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Pat and family so very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prays for you and all your loved ones. Good memories with Dickie from grammar school until now. Rich Czop
richard czop
October 3, 2020
Pat and Family, Our hearts are so heavy with this news. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Lots of memories with you and Dickie. Joe and Sue Szafranski
Joe and Sue Szafranski
October 3, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the whole family. The are no words to ease your pain.d
Ken and Serena Hoage
October 3, 2020