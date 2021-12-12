ROBERTS - William J.

Went home to Jesus on December 10, 2021 at the age of 87 years, joining his predeceased son Craig William and his wife Grace Marie. On September 17th, 1934 in Buffalo, NY, the sun rose and the world welcomed William John Roberts. It was a day that the world became a little brighter for all those who were blessed to be touched by his presence. He was a devoted husband of 47 years to his beloved wife Grace (Becker) and he was the proud father of three children. He was a dedicated member of the community he grew up in, and was a hero serving as a Buffalo fireman for 35 years. He lived a full, warm life surrounded by those who loved him dearly. He will be deeply missed and always remembered by those near and dear to his heart: his son, Jeffrey J. Roberts (Charlene Whiting), his daughter, Lisa M. Sager (James Sager) and his "grandcubs", Coda William and Elisa Grace Sager. Friends may call Thursday, from 4-8 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62) North Collins, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 am Friday, from Holy Spirit Church North Collins, NY. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Buffalo, who were absolute angels in his final days and hours, or to Mercy Ships, a non-profit organization that William was passionate about.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.