William J. ROBERTS
FUNERAL HOME
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street
North Collins, NY
ROBERTS - William J.
Went home to Jesus on December 10, 2021 at the age of 87 years, joining his predeceased son Craig William and his wife Grace Marie. On September 17th, 1934 in Buffalo, NY, the sun rose and the world welcomed William John Roberts. It was a day that the world became a little brighter for all those who were blessed to be touched by his presence. He was a devoted husband of 47 years to his beloved wife Grace (Becker) and he was the proud father of three children. He was a dedicated member of the community he grew up in, and was a hero serving as a Buffalo fireman for 35 years. He lived a full, warm life surrounded by those who loved him dearly. He will be deeply missed and always remembered by those near and dear to his heart: his son, Jeffrey J. Roberts (Charlene Whiting), his daughter, Lisa M. Sager (James Sager) and his "grandcubs", Coda William and Elisa Grace Sager. Friends may call Thursday, from 4-8 PM at the Wentland Funeral Home 10634 Main St. (Rt. 62) North Collins, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 am Friday, from Holy Spirit Church North Collins, NY. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Buffalo, who were absolute angels in his final days and hours, or to Mercy Ships, a non-profit organization that William was passionate about.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY
Dec
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Spirit Church
North Collins, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Deepest sympathies to the family. I lived down the road from Bill & Grace for many years. Enjoyed lectoring at Church with Bill; he always had a touch of humor to make me smile. May Bill RIP
Marlene Clawson
December 19, 2021
Condolences and prayers to the Roberts family, always remember seeing the family in church. He and Grace were married the year she taught our 4th grade class.
Carrie Andolina
Acquaintance
December 10, 2021
