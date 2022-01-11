Menu
William A. ROGERS Sr.
ROGERS - William A., Sr.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on January 8, 2022. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Hamilton) Rogers; devoted father of Jennifer (Jeffrey) Hobbs and William A. (Julie) Rogers, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Penelope Hobbs, Joshua (Hayley), Ryan, and Liam Rogers; great-grandfather of Bennett and Josie Rogers; loving son of the late Anthony and Catherine Rogers; dear brother of Katherine (Michael) Flynn, John (Deborah) Ruggieri, Daniel (Connie) Rogers, late Margaret Rogers, and the late Anthony (Debbie) Rogers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-7 PM, where prayers will be said Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernadette's R.C. Church at 10:30 o'clock. As per the request of the family, please wear a face covering. Mr. Rogers was a US Army Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Village of Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department. Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
15
Prayer Service
9:30a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Jan
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Bernadette's R.C. Church
NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kathy and Mike and the whole Flynn crew, We are so sorry for your loss. Sending love and prayers your way!
Danny and Breanne Jeffrey
January 11, 2022
