ROGERS - William A., Sr.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on January 8, 2022. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Hamilton) Rogers; devoted father of Jennifer (Jeffrey) Hobbs and William A. (Julie) Rogers, Jr.; cherished grandfather of Penelope Hobbs, Joshua (Hayley), Ryan, and Liam Rogers; great-grandfather of Bennett and Josie Rogers; loving son of the late Anthony and Catherine Rogers; dear brother of Katherine (Michael) Flynn, John (Deborah) Ruggieri, Daniel (Connie) Rogers, late Margaret Rogers, and the late Anthony (Debbie) Rogers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave., on Friday from 4-7 PM, where prayers will be said Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernadette's R.C. Church at 10:30 o'clock. As per the request of the family, please wear a face covering. Mr. Rogers was a US Army Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Village of Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department. Leave condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 11, 2022.