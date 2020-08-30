Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William Ryan PIKOR
PIKOR - William Ryan
Of Pendleton, suddenly entered into rest on August 26, 2020. Loving son of Christine Pikor-Guinther (David Reger) and Bill Pikor; cherished brother of Braiden and Jackson; beloved grandson of Carol and Dennis Beach, Julie (late William) Pikor and Carm Reger; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.