PIKOR - William Ryan
Of Pendleton, suddenly entered into rest on August 26, 2020. Loving son of Christine Pikor-Guinther (David Reger) and Bill Pikor; cherished brother of Braiden and Jackson; beloved grandson of Carol and Dennis Beach, Julie (late William) Pikor and Carm Reger; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.