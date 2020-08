PIKOR - William RyanOf Pendleton, suddenly entered into rest on August 26, 2020. Loving son of Christine Pikor-Guinther (David Reger) and Bill Pikor; cherished brother of Braiden and Jackson; beloved grandson of Carol and Dennis Beach, Julie (late William) Pikor and Carm Reger; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com