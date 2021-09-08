RYDER - William H.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on September 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Ellen (nee Balon) Ryder; devoted father of Catherine (Blaise) Miller, William A. and Paul (Kristine Wilczak) Ryder; adored grandfather of Elise, Blaise, Julia, and Dain; loving son of the late Burphy and Edwina Ryder; dear brother of Sylvia (James) Mandy; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near lake Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Queen of Angels Church, 144 Warsaw St., Lackawanna, on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.