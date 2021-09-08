Menu
William H. RYDER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
RYDER - William H.
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on September 6, 2021. Beloved husband of Ellen (nee Balon) Ryder; devoted father of Catherine (Blaise) Miller, William A. and Paul (Kristine Wilczak) Ryder; adored grandfather of Elise, Blaise, Julia, and Dain; loving son of the late Burphy and Edwina Ryder; dear brother of Sylvia (James) Mandy; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near lake Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Queen of Angels Church, 144 Warsaw St., Lackawanna, on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Sep
11
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Queen of Angels Church
144 Warsaw St., Lackawanna, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
