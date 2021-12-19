Menu
William A. SAVAGE
SAVAGE - William A.
Of Hamburg, NY, December 17, 2021. Loving Dad of Beth (Peter) Haag, Steven (Jenel) Savage, Jessica Savage, Kyle (Lysonya) Savage and Clarice Savage, and her mother Dana Nose; cherished grandpa of Mia, Avery and Ezequiel Savage; beloved son of Genevieve (nee Szczublewski) and the late William Savage; dearest brother of Gregory Savage; also survived by relatives and many friends. Bill was a partner at R.D. Murray Fire Apparatus in Hamburg, now currently E-ONE, and highly regarded for over thirty years in the fire truck manufacturing industry. Bill was always engaged in some project, from business ventures, to preparing something to entertain family and friends. He was always planning the next project in his head. He was known for his smile and gregarious nature, and touched so many lives. He was the guy to go to when you had a problem to solve. He will be fondly remembered and sorely missed. Private services were held with the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. All family, friends, and acquaintances are invited to a Memorial Service on Zoom on Sunday, December 19th, at 1 PM. Meeting ID: 880 6040 4594 Passcode: 341552. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy for you and all your loved ones
John McAllister
January 7, 2022
Greg was a great friend in days of our youth. High school, street football and our 1 year in college. I regret not staying in touch. RIP Greg. My condolences to the family.
Scott Gordon
Friend
December 29, 2021
Condolences to the family. An unfortunate loss for you and a loss to the fire service and fire apparatus industry.
Bill Adams
December 22, 2021
God bless ya bill. See ya on the other side
C kunz
Friend
December 22, 2021
My heart goes out to the entire Savage family. Your dad´s fought a tough struggle and now may he Rest In Peace. May your memories of the past bring you comfort and peace during this difficult time. Brenda McClean
Brenda McClean
December 21, 2021
Greg, Steve and family: I was stunned and saddened to learn of your recent loss and extend to all of you my most sincere condolences. It was my pleasure to work with Bill over several years. He was a terrific combination of capable, versatile and affable. I admired him. My hope is that the void brought on by his passing is ultimately filled with warm and happy memories of the life you shared with him. Regards, Michael Pysz
Michael Pysz
December 19, 2021
