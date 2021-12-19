SAVAGE - William A.
Of Hamburg, NY, December 17, 2021. Loving Dad of Beth (Peter) Haag, Steven (Jenel) Savage, Jessica Savage, Kyle (Lysonya) Savage and Clarice Savage, and her mother Dana Nose; cherished grandpa of Mia, Avery and Ezequiel Savage; beloved son of Genevieve (nee Szczublewski) and the late William Savage; dearest brother of Gregory Savage; also survived by relatives and many friends. Bill was a partner at R.D. Murray Fire Apparatus in Hamburg, now currently E-ONE, and highly regarded for over thirty years in the fire truck manufacturing industry. Bill was always engaged in some project, from business ventures, to preparing something to entertain family and friends. He was always planning the next project in his head. He was known for his smile and gregarious nature, and touched so many lives. He was the guy to go to when you had a problem to solve. He will be fondly remembered and sorely missed. Private services were held with the family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. All family, friends, and acquaintances are invited to a Memorial Service on Zoom on Sunday, December 19th, at 1 PM. Meeting ID: 880 6040 4594 Passcode: 341552. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.