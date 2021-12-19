Greg, Steve and family: I was stunned and saddened to learn of your recent loss and extend to all of you my most sincere condolences. It was my pleasure to work with Bill over several years. He was a terrific combination of capable, versatile and affable. I admired him. My hope is that the void brought on by his passing is ultimately filled with warm and happy memories of the life you shared with him. Regards, Michael Pysz

Michael Pysz December 19, 2021