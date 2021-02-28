Menu
William D. SCHMITT DDS
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
6170 W Quaker St
Orchard Park, NY
SCHMITT - William D., DDS
February 21, 2021 age 86. Beloved husband of the late Linda (nee Whitaker) Schmitt; devoted father of Bernadette (Richard) Semenick, Marian (Matthew) Wolford, DMD, Kathleen (Joseph, MD) Orie, Eileen (Gordy) Schmitt Metz, Paul (Amy) Whitaker and John (Kelly) Whitaker; loving grandfather of Richard, Stephen, Colleen Semenick, Claire, John, Benjamin, Daniel Wolford, Stephanie, J., Danielle, Gabrielle Orie, Kennedy, Price, Isaac and Dylan Whitaker; dear brother of Thomas (Donna) Schmitt, MD, Henry "Hank" (Joann) Schmitt, MD, Mary Ann Goodrum, Rose (Jack) Keene, Jack (Casey) Schmitt, Margaret "Peggy" Schmitt and the late Joseph (Arlene) Schmitt, DDS; son of the late Henry and Rose (nee Carr) Schmitt, DDS; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 5th, from 4-8 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker St. (just East of Rt. 219). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 6th, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park. All are asked to assemble at church. If desired, memorials may be made to University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine or Catholic Charities at a diocese of one's choice. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
6170 W Quaker St, Orchard Park, NY
Mar
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Nativity of Our Lord Church
26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
Was family’s dentist in Perryopolis. Was a great guy. Have always missed him.
Emil Levkulich
Friend
March 4, 2021
Our family was one of Dr. Bill's early patients in Smithton and were treated over many years. What a good guy that will be missed. Jerry Laurich
Jerry Laurich
Friend
March 4, 2021
Love and prayers to all Dr Schmitt family he was one of the Best. Fly High Dr ,Heaven gained a beautiful Angel
Kim and Dale Schreck
Coworker
March 3, 2021
One of the best I was his assistant for several years at WMCC in Cameron he took my husband and I
under his wing stayed with us when weather was bad couldn’t get home. We spent time with him and Linda are several occasions he was a Angel in so many ways. Even while sick he phoned me at least once a week going to miss his love and friendship one of the most beautiful people you could ever know. Fly High Dr Heaven gained a beautiful Angel. Love and prayers for all his family. (Kim and Dale Schreck)
Kim and Dale Schreck
Coworker
March 3, 2021
"Monster" grandpa, "magic" grandpa, we love you so incredibly much. The night sky shines brighter because we know you´re among the stars and watching us from above <3
Elle Orie
February 28, 2021
