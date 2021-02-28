SCHMITT - William D., DDS
February 21, 2021 age 86. Beloved husband of the late Linda (nee Whitaker) Schmitt; devoted father of Bernadette (Richard) Semenick, Marian (Matthew) Wolford, DMD, Kathleen (Joseph, MD) Orie, Eileen (Gordy) Schmitt Metz, Paul (Amy) Whitaker and John (Kelly) Whitaker; loving grandfather of Richard, Stephen, Colleen Semenick, Claire, John, Benjamin, Daniel Wolford, Stephanie, J., Danielle, Gabrielle Orie, Kennedy, Price, Isaac and Dylan Whitaker; dear brother of Thomas (Donna) Schmitt, MD, Henry "Hank" (Joann) Schmitt, MD, Mary Ann Goodrum, Rose (Jack) Keene, Jack (Casey) Schmitt, Margaret "Peggy" Schmitt and the late Joseph (Arlene) Schmitt, DDS; son of the late Henry and Rose (nee Carr) Schmitt, DDS; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 5th, from 4-8 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker St. (just East of Rt. 219). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 6th, at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park. All are asked to assemble at church. If desired, memorials may be made to University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine or Catholic Charities at a diocese of one's choice. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Feb. 28, 2021.