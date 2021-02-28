One of the best I was his assistant for several years at WMCC in Cameron he took my husband and I

under his wing stayed with us when weather was bad couldn’t get home. We spent time with him and Linda are several occasions he was a Angel in so many ways. Even while sick he phoned me at least once a week going to miss his love and friendship one of the most beautiful people you could ever know. Fly High Dr Heaven gained a beautiful Angel. Love and prayers for all his family. (Kim and Dale Schreck)

Kim and Dale Schreck Coworker March 3, 2021