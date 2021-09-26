Menu
William "Bill" SCHREIBER
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street
Springville, NY
SCHREIBER - William "Bill"
Age 83, of Boston, NY passed away on September 18, 2021. He owned and operated Bill Schreiber's Auto Service in Williamsville, NY for 41 years and proudly served in the United States Navy as a machinist. He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and wife of 61 years, Elaine (Darling) Schreiber; his children: Donald (Donna) Schreiber and Chris (Dan) Connor; ten grandchildren: Matthew, Jeffrey, Elizabeth, Michael, Josh, Collin, Kalee, Casey, Mackenzie and Jake; seven great-grandchildren; his siblings: Jack (Diane) Schreiber and Carol (Mel) Waltz. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, from 5 PM - 7PM at the SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 6215 Sheridan Drive, Suite 100, Amherst, NY 14221. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street, Springville, NY
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
