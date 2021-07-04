SCHULZ - William D. July 2, 2021, beloved husband of the late Janet (Williams) Schulz; dear father of Elizabeth and David Schulz; son of the late William F. and Grace (Boyd) Schulz; brother of Janet (late Robert) Miller and Lawrence (Judith) Schulz; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be announced. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.
Elizabeth and David, so sorry to hear of your dad´s passing, my condolences. Hope you are doing well. Adam
Adam Ross
Friend
July 20, 2021
I sorrow to learn of Bill's death. Bill chaired the pastoral search committee which called me to serve Central Presbyterian Church on Jewett Pkwy in 1999. Bill became my very good friend. Committed, constant, companionable, funny, thoughtful. I could go on. The world is smaller without him.
Stephen H Phelps
Work
July 12, 2021
I first met "Billy" when we were both VERY young, in Sunday School at Central Pres Church where my father was pastor. We were maybe 7-8-9?He was a huge help there through several transitions over the years -Dad moved to Texas in 1951!,- and just an all-round good man.
Sally (Laurie) Murphy
Friend
July 6, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I knew Bill through the Presbytery of WNY and my Dad. He was a great guy that did a lot of good for others. Condolences to the family.