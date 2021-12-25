Menu
William R. "Bill" SHAFFER Sr.
1933 - 2021
SHAFFER - William R., Sr. "Bill"
Of Colden, NY, passed away on October 16, 2021 at his home at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Shaffer; devoted father of William (Michele) Shaffer, Jr., Alan (Angela) Shaffer, Paula (David) Fisher and the late Wade Shaffer; cherished grandfather of Christen (John) Wages, Kaylee (Brandon) Baty, Katelin (Corey) Coleman, Amber Shaffer, Autumn (Garnet) Loveday, Alexis Shaffer, Julia Fisher, Claire Fisher and the late Matthew Fisher; great-grandfather of Corey Fae, Wade, Quinn, and Danielle; loving son of the late Paul and Mary Shaffer; dear brother of LaVerne DePalma, James Shaffer, Phyllis Lombardo, and the late Gladys Rosa, Paul Shaffer, Jean Griffith, Anna Vallee, Edward Shaffer, Dale Shaffer, Lawrence Shaffer, Judith Moore and Raymond Shaffer; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at Fellowship Wesleyan Church, 1645 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca on (December 28th) at 11 o'clock. Pastor Renee Engles will be officiating. Bill was born in Portage, PA on July 5, 1933. He was a steel worker for Bethlehem Steel for over 30 years. Before that, he was a railroad worker and a coal miner. He enjoyed playing guitar, spending time with his family and working outside. Bill will be greatly missed. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Fellowship Wesleyan Church
1645 Southwestern Blvd., West Seneca, NY
Julia S. Fisher
January 19, 2022
sending Prayers
Linda Lou Pouttu
December 27, 2021
