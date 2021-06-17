Menu
William P. SHALAN Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
SHALAN - William P., Sr.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest June 16, 2021. Beloved husband of Marion R. (nee Chase) Shalan; devoted father of Shirley (Edward) Kreller, David (Jocelyn) Marois, Marie (Paul) Dolney, Billy Shalan, Jr., Carrie (Paul) Horvath, Tracy (Danny Colby) Shalan; cherished grandfather of Eddie, Kristin Kreller, Natasha, Shawn Marois, Billy, III, Nicole, Cassandra, Steven, Andrew, Chelsea Shalan, Michael, Jessica Dolney, Justin, Paige, Aiden Horvath, Dylan Shalan and Zachary Caughill; adored great-grandfather of 15 great-grandchildren; loving son of the late Benjamin and Jean Shalan; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday from 3-7 PM, where Military Honors and a Funeral Service will immediately follow. William was a Marine Corps veteran, serving during the Korean War. William was an avid Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres fan, enjoyed listening to 50's music and having a cold beer. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Jun
19
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Shirley, Carrie...my deepest sympathies to you and your families... sending hugs to you both...
Dee Utzig
June 17, 2021
