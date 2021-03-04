Skakal - William J.
A 70 year resident of Sunset Bay, NY entered into rest on February 26, 2021. He was born on a farm in Chemung, NY on March 3, 1929, the fourth child of the late Otto and Ida (Lucken) Skakal. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jacqueline (Kasmier); and their four children; Karen (Paul) Beeman, Michael Skakal, Gail (John) Giattino, and Todd (Cheryl) Skakal; and eight grandchildren; Rebecca, Nicholas, Christopher, Abigail, Matthew, Thomas, Andrew, and Michael. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Rose (Larry) Getty, Viola (Joseph) Gerace, Jennifer (Leo) Luther; and two brothers, Robert (Tonia) Skakal and Gerald who died in infancy. He attended school in Chemung, Buffalo and Hornell, NY. Enlisted in the Army and served in the occupation of Japan 1946-1947. A 46-year employee of General Mills Inc., he worked in both the Flour Mill and Cereal Plant. He was a former member of the Sunset Bay Fire Co., where he was Fire Chief for a number of years and participated in the construction of the current fire hall. William was a life member of the Hank Nowak AmVets Post 45 and American Legion Post of Silver Creek, NY. He enjoyed building balsa wood airplanes, listening to music, and spending time with his family. A memorial is planned for a later date. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.buszkafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 4, 2021.