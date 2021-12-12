SMITH - William E. "Lee"
December 1, 2021, lifelong resident of Grand Island. Husband of 55 years of the late Patricia (nee VanDyke) Smith. Father of Lynn (Mark) Fotia and Terri (Dennis) Szafranski. Grandfather of Vince and John Fotia. Brother of Colin (Susan) Smith, Leslie (Judy) Smith and Valerie (Robert) Funk. Son of the late Clarence "Bud" and Mary (nee Hardy) Smith. Lee was an avid golfer, worked at the Grand Island Post Office for 30 years and at the Beaver Island Golf Course. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, December 21st, at 9:30 AM at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (app.mobilecause.com/vf/PFFTribute/WilliamLeeSmith
) or Hospice Buffalo. Please share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2021.