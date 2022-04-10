SOJDA - William G., Jr.
Of Hamburg, entered into rest on April 7, 2022. Beloved husband of Judith (nee Hannen) Sojda; devoted father of Donna M. (David) Mortimer and Cynthia S. (Mark) Ludlow; cherished grandfather of Jenna, Jacob and Jacey; loving son of the late William and Bertha Sojda; dear brother of Paul Sojda and the late Daniel (late Joan) Sojda; also loved by many family members and friends. William was a US Army veteran. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to express their appreciation to the caring staff at Autumnview Nursing Home. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.